1/
Dorothy M. Hall
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OWENSVILLE – Dorothy M. Hall, 89, of Owensville, formerly of Francisco, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Transcendent Healthcare in Owensville.
She was born on June 12, 1931, in Troy to Frank and Anna (Beckman) Linne. She and her husband, Charles, managed Hall's Café in Francisco for many years.
Dorothy is survived by her sisters, Rose Williams (Dutch) of Tell City and Betty Sweeney of Cannelton; brother, Henry Linne of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; very good friend, Maurice Bolin of Francisco; caregiver, Cecelia Brewer of Francisco; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, Charles Hall in 2014; and brothers Ray, Paul and Walter Linne.
A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Colvin Funeral Home in Princeton with burial in Francisco Cemetery in Francisco.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colvin Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
Princeton, IN 47670
(812) 385-5221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved