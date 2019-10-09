FULDA – Dorothy M. Schaefer, 87, of Fulda passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at her home in Fulda. Dorothy was born in Fulda on Aug. 18, 1932, to Albin and Rose P. (Sergesketter) Waninger. She was united in marriage to Lee L. Schaefer on June 23, 1956, in Saint Boniface Catholic Church in Fulda.
Dorothy retired from General Electric in Tell City after 40 years of service. She was a lifelong member of Saint Boniface Parish and it's Ladies Sodality. She was an active member of St. Meinrad Legion Post 366 auxiliary, and the Fulda Sportsman Club. Dorothy cherished her family, loved to travel and make quilts. She was a member of Fulda Card Club for over 50 years.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Lee L. Schaefer; two sons, Marvin D. Schaefer of Fulda and Ricky L. (Mary) Schaefer of Ferdinand; two daughters, Kathy J. Kippenbrock (Stan) of Brownsburg, and Diana R. Schaefer of Tell City; nine grandchildren, Luke Kippenbrock, Jason Kippenbrock, Grant (Bailey) Kippenbrock, Neil Kippenbrock, Reid Kippenbrock, and Maria Kippenbrock, Jerod (Elizabeth) Schaefer, Jessica Schaefer, and Cody Schaefer; four great-grandchildren, Lilly and Corbin Musgrave, and Lila and Livy Schaefer; and one sister, Ruth (Oscar) Durcholz of Westfield. Dorothy was preceded in death by two sisters, Clara Fischer, Virlee Troesch; one brother, Linus Waninger; a niece, Norma Heeke; and two nephews, Kevin Durcholz and James Troesch.
A Mass of Christian burial was held Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Saint Boniface Catholic Church, Fulda. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Oct. 10, 2019