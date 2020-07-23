1/1
Ed Dickman
1942 - 2020
TELL CITY – Ed Dickman, 77, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Dec. 6, 1942, in Spencer County, the son of the late Loraine and Margaret Dilger Dickman. Ed was a 1961 Tell City High School graduate and a 1966 graduate of the Purdue College of Pharmacy. He was a pharmacist with Schreiber Drugs for many years and retired from the Walmart Pharmacy.
He enjoyed fishing, travel and photography.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Krieg Dickman; sons, Neal (Shannon) Dickman of Colorado Springs, Colo., Andrew Dickman of Spanish Fort, Ala., Tyler (Kayla) Dickman of Indianapolis, Grant Dickman of North Augusta, S.C., and Dusty (Teresa) Burchett of Hartford, Ky.; a sister, Darla Sallee of Bloomington; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Bradley, Vivian, Canaan, Kyndal and Maegan; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services were Wednesday, July 22, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Tony Hollowell officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery.
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Judy Nicholson Kidney Cancer Foundation, PO Box 50127, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Perry County News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
JUL
22
Service
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
July 21, 2020
Tyler and family, I wish to extend my sincerest condolences during this most difficult time. My thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Rick Gunter
July 20, 2020
Joan Lauer
July 20, 2020
Andy, Neal, Tyler and Grant, so sorry to hear of the passing of Ed. When my parents told me about it, I had immediate memories of all the time I spent at your house and how your dad always had a smile on his face and was one of the kindest and giving people I ever knew. He was such a well liked and amazing contributor to Tell City and will be missed. I hope you guys are all OK...my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Brian Goffinet
Friend
