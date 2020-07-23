TELL CITY – Ed Dickman, 77, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Dec. 6, 1942, in Spencer County, the son of the late Loraine and Margaret Dilger Dickman. Ed was a 1961 Tell City High School graduate and a 1966 graduate of the Purdue College of Pharmacy. He was a pharmacist with Schreiber Drugs for many years and retired from the Walmart Pharmacy.
He enjoyed fishing, travel and photography.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Krieg Dickman; sons, Neal (Shannon) Dickman of Colorado Springs, Colo., Andrew Dickman of Spanish Fort, Ala., Tyler (Kayla) Dickman of Indianapolis, Grant Dickman of North Augusta, S.C., and Dusty (Teresa) Burchett of Hartford, Ky.; a sister, Darla Sallee of Bloomington; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Bradley, Vivian, Canaan, Kyndal and Maegan; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services were Wednesday, July 22, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Tony Hollowell officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery.
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Judy Nicholson Kidney Cancer Foundation, PO Box 50127, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240.
