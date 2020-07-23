Andy, Neal, Tyler and Grant, so sorry to hear of the passing of Ed. When my parents told me about it, I had immediate memories of all the time I spent at your house and how your dad always had a smile on his face and was one of the kindest and giving people I ever knew. He was such a well liked and amazing contributor to Tell City and will be missed. I hope you guys are all OK...my thoughts and prayers are with you.

Brian Goffinet

Friend