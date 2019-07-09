BLOOMINGTON – Ed E. Miller, age 43, of Bloomington passed away July 4, 2019.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Joyce and Emil Hollinder and Nathan Miller.
He is survived by his parents, Sandra Allen and Dan Miller; his grandmother Bettylu Miller; step-father, John E. Allen; sisters, Kathy (Ron) Renawitz and Patty Moss; his brother, Chris Cross; three nieces, a nephew, uncles, aunts and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m. at Washburn-McReavy Hillside, 2610 19th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, Minn. Visitation will be one hour before service. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery. Memorials preferred to donors choice. Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel (612) 781-1999.
Published in Perry County News on July 11, 2019