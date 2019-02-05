Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eddy Huff. View Sign

TELL CITY – Eddy Huff, 67, passed away Feb. 5, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville.

He was born in Perry County, Ind., on May 23, 1951. Eddy was a 1969 graduate of Tell City High School and retired from Tell City Chair Company. He had also worked at Kimball and was a former fireman for Tell City and Troy Volunteer Fire Departments. Eddy enjoyed his dog, Lilly, watching sports, especially the Cubs, and eating dinner with his family.

Surviving are his children, Jennifer Stout-Frisbie of St. Paul, Minn., David Huff (Michelle) of Indianapolis, Tony Huff of St. Meinrad, Allen Stout (Jennifer) and Ryan Stout (Shauna), all of Tell City; grandchildren, Krystal Huff Aldridge and Gavyn Huff; and sisters, Rosella, Barb and Ethel.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Earl and Flossie (Waters) Huff; a sister, Mildred; and a brother, Floyd.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. CST Saturday, Feb. 9, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

1139 Twelfth Street

Tell City , IN 47586

