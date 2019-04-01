Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Eugene Kiningham. View Sign



He graduated from Danville High School in 1948 and earned a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois. He served as a junior airman in the United States Air Force. Ed married Elizabeth (Betty) Lea Caldwell on Nov. 2, 1956, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was an engineer for General Electric in Jonesboro, Ark., and Tell City and Fort Wayne. He was a follower of Christ and enjoyed reading the Bible.

Ed is survived by his wife, Betty; his brother Thomas Clare Kiningham of Danville, Ill.; his son, Thomas Edward (Susan Robison) of Corydon and their children, Mary Beth (Chris) Wood, Jonathan, Julia (Jack) Giannini, Clay (Annabelle) and Daniel, and Mary Beth and Chris's children, Jude, Owen and Lila; his son, David Allen (Mary) of Fort Wayne and their children, Kyle (Michelle) and Rachel (Dan) Schwartz; his son, Paul Byron (Mary Ann Strahl) of Roanoke and their children, Alan James (Leslie), Sarah Ann, Hannah Rose and Martha Lynn (Trace) Shroyer, and Alan and Leslie's children, Gloria Lynn and Kyden James; his son, John Michael (Rachel) of Houston, Texas, and their children, Grant, Nathan, Caleb, Seth, Ashley and Levi; and his daughter, Ann Elizabeth (Kiningham) Phillips (Ricky) of Fulton, Mo.

FORT WAYNE – Edward Eugene Kiningham, 88, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Ed was born in Danville, Ill., on Sept. 12, 1930, to Clare and Reba (Brown) Kiningham.

