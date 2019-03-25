Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin F. Jacob. View Sign

TELL CITY – Edwin F. Jacob, 75, passed away March 23, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville.

Born June 10, 1943, in Troy, Ind., he was the son of Edwin V. and Marcella Cravens Jacob. He married Brenda Howe on Aug. 24, 1963.

Edwin was retired after almost 40 years from Aleris Aluminum. He enjoyed auto racing and held an American Hot Rod Association national record.

Survivors include his wife Brenda; a son, Ronnie Jacob (Mindy) of Tell City; two brothers, Stephen (Kathy) Jacob of St. Charles, Mo., and Randy (Vicki) of Tell City; two sisters, Tina (Mark) Blandford and Pat Nation both of Owensboro, Ky.; four grandchildren, Ronnie E. Jacob, Steven (Brianna) Smith, Brittany (Bo) Atchison and Zachary Jacob and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Donnie and John Allen and two brothers, Ronnie and Charlie Jacob.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in Calvary Cemetery in Troy. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 25, and from 9 a.m. to service time Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Perry County Humane Society.

920 10Th St

Tell City , IN 47586

(812) 547-2511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Perry County News on Mar. 28, 2019

