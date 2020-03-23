CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Elinor "Jean" Glenn, 91, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Ratliff Care Center.
She was born March 1, 1929, in Cannelton to Godfrey and Florence Keating Keiser.
She and Jesse G. Glenn were married Nov. 23, 1950, at Cannelton. He preceded her in death on Oct. 6, 2006.
She worked at the Cotton Mill in Cannelton, Ralph Edwards and Thorngate.
She loved gardening, fishing, quilting, crocheting and attending her grandkids games.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include her three daughters, Debbie (Mike) Sprouse, Pam (Jerry) Nunnally, Diane (Tommy) Nunnally all of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; two sons, Doug (Marlene) Glenn of Cape Girardeau and Jeffery (LaDonna) Glenn of Jackson, Mo.; one sister, Rita Northcott of Cannelton; her 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister, Mary Strobel; one son, Jesse Jr.; and one grandchild.
A private memorial visitation will be held Monday, March 23, at Ford & Sons Mt. Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. Our dear mother and grandmother deserves a beautiful tribute. However, we appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in the best health interest. Please be with us in prayer or signing the online guestbook at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to Greater Missouri, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132-3214 or , 460 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Saint Louis, MO 63141.
Ford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 23, 2020