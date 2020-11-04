1/1
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Lasher
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEOPOLD – Elizabeth J. "Betty" Lasher, 80, of Leopold passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 24, 1940, in Perry County to the late Emery and Dolly (Durbin) Terry. Betty married Sheldon Lasher on Sept. 16, 1961, who survives her. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and enjoyed playing guitar and singing, euchre, I.U. Basketball and the Atlanta Braves.
She is survived by her husband, Sheldon; her children, Kimberly (Chris) Stewart of Burkburnett, Texas, Shelia (Justin) Whisenhunt of Tell City, and Nancy J. Lasher of Tell City; siblings, Eula Mae Strahl of Madisonville, Ky., Rose Lotts of Oaklandon, Violet Adkins of Tell City, Norma Stapelton of Cannelton, Patty James of Tobinsport, Gertie Leinenbach of Owensboro, Ky., and Susie Henson of Brownstown; her grandchildren, Christina Millay, Danielle Cessna, Elizabeth Boner, Gregory Dixon, Kristyn Stewart, Christopher Taylor, Alex Lasher, J.T. Smith, Madeline Smith and Natalie Lynch; and five great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Rebecca Lasher; a son, Gregory M. Lasher; siblings, Emett Terry, Lou Emma Keith, Raymond Terry and William Fielden.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church with Fr. Luke Wagh officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Isidore Cemetery or Heartford Hospice House.
Please note, anyone attending the funeral home or church for visitation and/or services must wear a mask and social distancing must be practiced in order to comply with the state mandate.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved