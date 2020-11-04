LEOPOLD – Elizabeth J. "Betty" Lasher, 80, of Leopold passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 24, 1940, in Perry County to the late Emery and Dolly (Durbin) Terry. Betty married Sheldon Lasher on Sept. 16, 1961, who survives her. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and enjoyed playing guitar and singing, euchre, I.U. Basketball and the Atlanta Braves.
She is survived by her husband, Sheldon; her children, Kimberly (Chris) Stewart of Burkburnett, Texas, Shelia (Justin) Whisenhunt of Tell City, and Nancy J. Lasher of Tell City; siblings, Eula Mae Strahl of Madisonville, Ky., Rose Lotts of Oaklandon, Violet Adkins of Tell City, Norma Stapelton of Cannelton, Patty James of Tobinsport, Gertie Leinenbach of Owensboro, Ky., and Susie Henson of Brownstown; her grandchildren, Christina Millay, Danielle Cessna, Elizabeth Boner, Gregory Dixon, Kristyn Stewart, Christopher Taylor, Alex Lasher, J.T. Smith, Madeline Smith and Natalie Lynch; and five great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Rebecca Lasher; a son, Gregory M. Lasher; siblings, Emett Terry, Lou Emma Keith, Raymond Terry and William Fielden.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church with Fr. Luke Wagh officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Isidore Cemetery or Heartford Hospice House.
Please note, anyone attending the funeral home or church for visitation and/or services must wear a mask and social distancing must be practiced in order to comply with the state mandate.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.