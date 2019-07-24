Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Sue "Betty" Linne. View Sign Service Information Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home 920 10Th St Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2511 Send Flowers Obituary

TROY – Elizabeth "Betty" Sue Linne, 80, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Troy.

Born Feb. 9, 1939, in Boonville, Ind., she was the daughter of William Riley Bowman and Susie (Pyle) Bowman Elder. Betty married Bernard "Pudder" Linne on May 12, 1956.

Betty was the Office Assistant and then Manager of the Town of Troy for 43 years. She had been the Clerk of Troy for many years and was the Deputy Clerk at her retirement in January 2019. She was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church, the Lincoln Trail Quilt Guild, Daughters of Isabella, Troy Senior Citizens, and a volunteer at the Perry County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

She loved having her family in her home for visits and meals always making as many of her children, grandchildren and great-granchildren's favorites as possible – her chicken and dumplings being requested most often. Betty was always very crafty, making and sharing her talent with everyone. She began quilting and never stopped. Her family has been blessed with the most beautiful quilts.

Survivors include her children, Betty Cash (Calvin), Cindy Hubert (Ronnie), Bernard "Pudder" Linne, Peter Linne, Mary Linne-Saylor (Mike), Chris Linne (Karrie), and Ellie (her "Fur Child") always being by her side; siblings, Urma Henning, Nancy Little, Martha Chanley, Paul Bowman, and Bill Elder; sister-in-law, Onia Linne; 13 grandchildren, Calvin Cash III (Kelly), Amity Colston (Joe), Daniel McDowell, Jennifer McDowell, Mandy Glenn (Jeremy), Vicki Hubert, Jared Saylor, Kevin Saylor, Lauren Saylor, Grant Saylor, Adrianna Linne, Kirstyn Linne, and Elizabeth Linne; 10 great-grandchildren, Kendall Cash, Cadance Cash, Byron Cash, June Colston, Claire Colston, Maddi Colston, Nicholas McDowell, Jackson McDowell, Davony Glenn, and Braxton Glenn; and one foster child.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Pudder; her parents, William Bowman and Susie P. Elder and step-father, Forrest Elder; and her sisters, Mary Margaret Nugent and Sarah Schmitt.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at St. Pius Catholic Church with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with a D of I service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius Catholic Church or the Daughters of Isabella.

Condolences may be left online at TROY – Elizabeth "Betty" Sue Linne, 80, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Troy.Born Feb. 9, 1939, in Boonville, Ind., she was the daughter of William Riley Bowman and Susie (Pyle) Bowman Elder. Betty married Bernard "Pudder" Linne on May 12, 1956.Betty was the Office Assistant and then Manager of the Town of Troy for 43 years. She had been the Clerk of Troy for many years and was the Deputy Clerk at her retirement in January 2019. She was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church, the Lincoln Trail Quilt Guild, Daughters of Isabella, Troy Senior Citizens, and a volunteer at the Perry County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.She loved having her family in her home for visits and meals always making as many of her children, grandchildren and great-granchildren's favorites as possible – her chicken and dumplings being requested most often. Betty was always very crafty, making and sharing her talent with everyone. She began quilting and never stopped. Her family has been blessed with the most beautiful quilts.Survivors include her children, Betty Cash (Calvin), Cindy Hubert (Ronnie), Bernard "Pudder" Linne, Peter Linne, Mary Linne-Saylor (Mike), Chris Linne (Karrie), and Ellie (her "Fur Child") always being by her side; siblings, Urma Henning, Nancy Little, Martha Chanley, Paul Bowman, and Bill Elder; sister-in-law, Onia Linne; 13 grandchildren, Calvin Cash III (Kelly), Amity Colston (Joe), Daniel McDowell, Jennifer McDowell, Mandy Glenn (Jeremy), Vicki Hubert, Jared Saylor, Kevin Saylor, Lauren Saylor, Grant Saylor, Adrianna Linne, Kirstyn Linne, and Elizabeth Linne; 10 great-grandchildren, Kendall Cash, Cadance Cash, Byron Cash, June Colston, Claire Colston, Maddi Colston, Nicholas McDowell, Jackson McDowell, Davony Glenn, and Braxton Glenn; and one foster child.She is preceded in death by her husband, Pudder; her parents, William Bowman and Susie P. Elder and step-father, Forrest Elder; and her sisters, Mary Margaret Nugent and Sarah Schmitt.Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at St. Pius Catholic Church with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with a D of I service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius Catholic Church or the Daughters of Isabella.Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com. Published in Perry County News on July 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Perry County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close