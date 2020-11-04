1/1
Ellen C. (Schmidt) Peter
1921 - 2020
NEWBURGH – Ellen C. (Schmidt) Peter, 98, of Newburgh passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Bell Oaks Place.
She was born Nov. 30, 1921, in Tell City. The daughter of John and Emily (Dauby) Schmidt. She was raised on a farm near Boyd Hill outside Tell City. Ellen was proud of her perfect attendance in school, an avid quilter and volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence John Sr.; son, Clarence John Jr.; granddaughter, Kelli Peter; siblings, Mary Poehlein, Ruth Brown, Mabel Wilgus, Paul Schmidt, Ed Schmidt and Ralph Schmidt; and son-in-law, James Kittinger.
Ellen is survived by her daughter, Diana Kittinger of Jacksonville, Fla.; granddaughter, Kerri Leach, and grandsons, Kameron Peter, Michael Kittinger and Jeremy Kittinger; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from noon to 3 p.m. at Archie & Clyde's in Newburgh. A eulogy will be held at 2 p.m. Interment is at a later date in Parklawn Cemetery.
Sympathy wishes may be made to the family at titzerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Titzer Family Funeral Homes.

Published in Perry County News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Archie & Clyde's in Newburgh
NOV
7
Service
02:00 PM
Archie & Clyde's in Newburgh
November 4, 2020
Please accept our most heartfelt sympathies for your loss. Our thoughts are with your family during this difficult time. Ellen will remain in our hearts forever.
The Staff of Lakeside Manor
Acquaintance
