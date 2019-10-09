Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie E. Yoho. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TRIANGLE, Va. – Long-time Cannelton resident Elsie E. Yoho died Sept. 14, 2019, at Potomac Place Assisted Living in Woodbridge, Va. She was born in Cannelton on Dec. 24, 1921, to the late Paris Johnson and Melinda (Tuley) Johnson. Elsie lived in Perry County for 76 years, most recently at 714 St. Louis Avenue, Cannelton, until leaving the area in 1997. Upon leaving Cannelton, she resided in Gibsonville, N.C. for 10 years and subsequently in Woodbridge, Va., for 12 years. She attended Myers Grade School and was a 1939 graduate of Cannelton High School. She married Roy D. Yoho of Cannelton on Sept. 6, 1942.

Elsie was an active member of the Cannelton First Baptist Church for 39 years and later the Tell City First Baptist Church for 27 years, serving both churches in many positions including Sunday school teacher, Women's Missionary Society president, pianist, organist and choir director, and church office secretary. In addition to life-long involvement in church-related music activities, Elsie also participated in the Perry County Singing Convention, Lincoln Trail Organ Club and the Perry County Bi-Centennial Choir, and provided music for numerous weddings and over 300 funerals. Other community activities included the Perry County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Women's Travel Club.

Elsie began her administrative career while yet in high school, working for the principal during her junior and senior years. After graduation, she accepted a position at Lehman Company of America factory in Cannelton. During World War II years, she accompanied her husband, Roy, to his assigned duty stations and served in various civil service positions around the United States. Other professional positions included the Cannelton News Office, Perry County License Branch, Kreisle Manufacturing Company Office Manager and the Golden Years Apartment Complex manager.

Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Roy on Jan. 6, 2017, and is survived by a son, Ronald D. Yoho of Woodbridge, Va.; daughter Karen (Yoho) Dyer of Greensboro, N.C.; grandchildren, Ryan D. Yoho of Woodbridge, Va., Todd D. Yoho of Bristow, Va., Anthony Dyer of Greensboro, N.C., Benjamin Dyer of Manassas, Va., and Lauren (Yoho) Downer of Woodbridge, Va.; and 14 great-grandchildren. Interment was at Quantico National Cemetery, Virginia.

