TELL CITY – Elsie L. VanWinkle, 98, passed away Feb. 27, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Tell City.
Born July 25, 1920, in Spencer County, Ind., she was the daughter of Herman and Bertha (Purtzer) Hessig. She was united in marriage to Edward F. VanWinkle and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing bingo and quilting.
Survivors include her sister, Edna Schwindel (Carl) of Huffman Mill, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward; and her sister, Ruby Nixon
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. John's Lutheran Church with burial in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Rev. Rodney Schmeltz will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 4, 2019