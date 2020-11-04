TELL CITY – Erlus Mae Snyder, 85, of Tell City passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
She was born on March 10, 1935, in Tell City to the late Henry and Nora (Brinksneader) Kleaving. Erlus married Bill Snyder on Oct. 11, 1958, who preceded her in death.
She was retired from General Electric. She enjoyed being with people and golf.
She is survived by her children, Tamara Snyder of Tell City, Brian Snyder of Tell City and Bradley Snyder of Evansville; and siblings, Lavern Zuelly and Geraldine George, both of Tell City.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, Marcellinus Kleaving, Delbert Kleaving, Kenneth Kleaving and Velma Dickman.
A funeral Mass was held Wednesday, Nov. 4, at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St Mary Cemetery or Linda E. White Hospice House.
Anyone attending the funeral home for visitation and/or services must wear a mask and practice social distancing in order to comply with the state mandate.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.