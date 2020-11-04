1/1
Erlus Mae Snyder
1935 - 2020
TELL CITY – Erlus Mae Snyder, 85, of Tell City passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
She was born on March 10, 1935, in Tell City to the late Henry and Nora (Brinksneader) Kleaving. Erlus married Bill Snyder on Oct. 11, 1958, who preceded her in death.
She was retired from General Electric. She enjoyed being with people and golf.
She is survived by her children, Tamara Snyder of Tell City, Brian Snyder of Tell City and Bradley Snyder of Evansville; and siblings, Lavern Zuelly and Geraldine George, both of Tell City.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, Marcellinus Kleaving, Delbert Kleaving, Kenneth Kleaving and Velma Dickman.
A funeral Mass was held Wednesday, Nov. 4, at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St Mary Cemetery or Linda E. White Hospice House.
Anyone attending the funeral home for visitation and/or services must wear a mask and practice social distancing in order to comply with the state mandate.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Perry County News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
NOV
4
Visitation
09:30 AM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
November 3, 2020
Met Mae and Bill as a teenager. They were friends of my girlfriends parents. This was about 48 years ago. She will be missed. God Bless the Family at this time. Prayers of love and comfort.
Doyle and Charlene Lampton
Doyle Lampton
Friend
November 3, 2020
Tammy, Brian and Brad: Sorry to hear about your Mother. God bless.
Charlene, Doyle Lampton, and Trilla Dugas.
Charlene Dugas Lampton
Friend
