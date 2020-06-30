HAWESVILLE – Ernest Dale Dawson, 81, of Hawesville, passed away June 23, 2020 at his residence.
Ernest was born January 3, 1939 in Breckinridge County to the late Jesse Willard and Eloise Young Dawson.
Besides his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by his wife, Lela Wilkerson Dawson on July 5, 1999 and an infant daughter, Tammy Dawson and several sisters.
Ernest, when able, was a very hard-working person spending most of his working years at a sawmill and he loved to fish. He spent most of his early years in Breckinridge County.
Leaving behind to mourn his passing but celebrating the life that he lived are his two sons, Robin Dawson of Owensboro and Randy Dawson of Hawesville; brother, Chester Dawson of Troy, Ind.; sisters, Shirley King, Derby, Ind. and Geraldine (Bob) Cronin of Gatchel, Ind.
A celebration of Ernest's life was held Friday, June 26, at Cloverport Funeral Chapel with Rev. William G. Basham officiating.
Burial was in Cloverport Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and memories of Ernest with the family on our website:www.cloverportfh.com.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.