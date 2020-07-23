1/1
Ernest L. "Ernie" Sandage
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Ernest L. "Ernie" Sandage, 73, passed away on July 18, 2020.
He was born in Perry County on May 21, 1947, son of the late Ernest J. and Legatha (Bryant) Sandage. Also preceding him in death were brothers, Ronald, Marvin and Billy Sandage.
Ernie was united in marriage on August 26, 1995, to Sarah Bryant. He was currently working at Meggitt Inc., for more than 20 years, as a welder, until his illness caused him to take a leave. Ernie enjoyed hunting and fishing; his dog, Sam; four-wheeler riding; and being with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Sarah Sandage of Tell City; sisters, Margie Wethington (Paul) of Hawesville, Ky., Sharon Duke (Dale) of Petersburg and Cathy Robbins (Ray) of Tell City; brothers, David Sandage of Tell City, Larry Sandage (Lolene) of Troy, Steve Sandage (Diane) of Cannelton, Mike Sandage of Gainesville, Ga., and Roger Sandage (Anna) of Cannelton; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 22, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contribution may be made to Riley Hospital for Children. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved