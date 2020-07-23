TELL CITY – Ernest L. "Ernie" Sandage, 73, passed away on July 18, 2020.
He was born in Perry County on May 21, 1947, son of the late Ernest J. and Legatha (Bryant) Sandage. Also preceding him in death were brothers, Ronald, Marvin and Billy Sandage.
Ernie was united in marriage on August 26, 1995, to Sarah Bryant. He was currently working at Meggitt Inc., for more than 20 years, as a welder, until his illness caused him to take a leave. Ernie enjoyed hunting and fishing; his dog, Sam; four-wheeler riding; and being with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Sarah Sandage of Tell City; sisters, Margie Wethington (Paul) of Hawesville, Ky., Sharon Duke (Dale) of Petersburg and Cathy Robbins (Ray) of Tell City; brothers, David Sandage of Tell City, Larry Sandage (Lolene) of Troy, Steve Sandage (Diane) of Cannelton, Mike Sandage of Gainesville, Ga., and Roger Sandage (Anna) of Cannelton; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 22, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contribution may be made to Riley Hospital for Children. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.