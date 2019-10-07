TELL CITY – Esther M. Yaggi, 94, passed away Oct. 3, 2019, at her residence in Tell City.
Born in St Meinrad, Sept. 15, 1925, she was the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Fetter) Fendel. She married Maurice Yaggi on Jan. 5, 1944. She was retired from General Electric, a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and enjoyed sports.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Davis (Jerry) of Lewisport, Ky., and Jack Yaggi (Connie) of Jasper; a sister Frances Rinaldi of Dunmore, Pa.; grandchildren, Brian Boehman, Scott Boehman, Shelley (Boehman) Mosby and Terri (Yaggi) Jacob; great-grandchildren, Brandon Mosby, Kaitlyn Schneider, Cody Jacob, Garrett Jacob, Josh Boehman, Kamie Boehman, Emmet Baker and Ryan Baker.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband of 75 years, Maurice; brothers, Paul, Cornelius, Edwin Fendel and a sister, Mildred Henze.
A graveside service is set for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Fr. Steven Donahue will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2532 Waterbridge Way, Evansville, IN 47710.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com
Published in Perry County News on Oct. 7, 2019