TELL CITY – Eva Mae Knable, 83, passed away March 26, 2020 at home with her family.

She was born in Tell City, IN on December 10, 1936, to the late Edmund P. Kleeman & Dorothy Birchler Kleeman. She attended St Paul Grade School and graduated from Tell City High School in 1955. She was a marching Marksmen and played clarinet in the band.

Eva was united in marriage on October 27, 1956 to the "late" Franklin D Knable and raised their family in the house she grew up in. Eva was an avid sportsman and participated in many activities with her husband, daughters, family & friends. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, was a 4-H leader, played intramural softball and pitched in the women's horseshoe & bowling leagues. After retirement from working at TC Chair Company and Mobile, Eva devoted time to researching family genealogy, making quilts for her kids and grandkids and quilted for St. Paul Catholic Church of which she has been a lifetime parishioner.

Others preceding her in death are her siblings: Edna Kelly, Virgil Kleeman, Augusta Bailey, Wilmetta (Billie) Cherry & Bernard Kleeman.

Surviving are her daughters - Dianna L Dowell (Tim), of Lewisport, KY; Jennifer S Thompson (Tim) of Leopold, IN; Mary "Kitty" Dunning (Larry) of Mt. Pleasant, IN; Joan A Knable (Mike) of Tell City, IN and Cheryl J Peter (Bill) of Leopold, IN. Also surviving are her sisters - Louise Henrickson of Tell City; Darlene Kleeman of Lawrence, IN; and Danita Crickmore of Indianapolis, IN. Her grandchildren – Amanda Wizer (Dalton) of Wynne, AR; Cristie Bourassa (Wayne) of Princeton, IN; Nicklas Bockhold (Tara) of Hawesville, KY; Cory Joe Bockhold (Stephanie) of Lewisport, KY; Larry Dunning Jr. (Jennifer) of Kingsland, GA; Autumn Stone (Clay) of Hensley, AR; Daniel Scott (Victoria) of Tell City, IN; Samantha Pannett of Tell City, IN; Tasha Fitzgerald of Lewisport, KY; Jennifer M Thompson of Evansville; Timothy Thompson (Michelle) of Dale, IN and 14 great grandchildren.

Due to current state mandates, services will be private with burial in St. Mary Cemetery.

