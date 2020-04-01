CHRISNEY – Evelyne Faye Summers, 71, passed away on March 26, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Perry County on Feb. 12, 1949, to the late Lura (Isom) Holman and Kenneth Harlen. Also preceding her in death were her sisters, Ella Jean Zuelly and Rita Morton.
A homemaker, Evelyne Faye enjoyed gardening and researching genealogy.
Surviving are her husband of 33 years, Steven "Bub" Summers of Chrisney; her children, Tom Patrick (Kim) and Gary Patrick, both of Tell City, Meredith "Missy" Curtis (Jon) of Chandler, Jeff Summers (Lisa) of Dale and Rod Summers (Marie) of Evansville; sisters, Alice Hall (Roger) and Sherry Rhodes (Mark), both of Tell City; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current state mandates, services will be private with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Chrisney. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Apr. 2, 2020