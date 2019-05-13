TELL CITY – Everett Ray "Boogie" Smith, 39, passed away May 11, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born in Tell City, Ind., on Aug. 27, 1979. Boogie was currently working at Smackwater Cove in Derby. He enjoyed doing anything outdoors, such as hunting, fishing and camping and he loved to collect antiques.
Surviving is his mother and step father, Kathy (Bolin) and Roy Hinton, Hawesville, Ky.; his father, Ray Smith (Kim Guede) of Cannelton; sister, Lisa Rainbolt of Tell City; half-sisters, Mariah Withers of Chana, Ill., and Kirstin Smith of Troy; a half-brother, Colin Smith of Troy; daughters, Elizabeth Smith and Casey Kellems of Illinois; grandparents, Verona Mae Bolin of Tell City and Connie Smith of Paoli, Kan.; his companion, Delene Miller and her son Alex of Tell City, and lots of friends.
Preceding him in death are his grandfathers, Leonard Bolin and Everett Wayne Smith.
There will be no services. Huber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on May 16, 2019