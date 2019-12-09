TELL CITY – Florence "Gayle" Naviaux, 88, passed away Dec. 5, 2019.
She was born in Tell City on July 13, 1931, to the late Elmer and Maggie (Loney) Alvey. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Johnie Naviaux in 1986 and a sister Evangeline Bosler.
Gayle retired from Tell City Chair Company after 26 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and enjoyed going to yard sales, never meeting a stranger, she loved to talk to people and spending time with family and neighbors.
Surviving are her children, Wayne Naviaux (Estife) and Sandy Hack, all of Tell City; a sister, Joy Hinkle (Bill), Tell City and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Rev. Samuel Padgett will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday and will be Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to or .
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Dec. 9, 2019