Flossie Hohman, 84, passed away Dec. 10, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 29, 1935, in Newton County.
Survivors include her daughters, Lorraine Morgan of Tell City, Carolyn Stewart of Greensboro, N.C. and Darlene Newton of Tell City; her grandchildren, Heather Morgan, Holly Morgan, Stephanie Stewart, Brittney (Vincent) Grassagnino, Eric (Nichole) Newton, Christopher (Vanessa) Newton; and her great-grandchildren Elijah Keher, Jack Keher, Jayden Hayden, Josie Mogan, Parker Newton and Theo Newton.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen and will be under the direction of Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Dec. 16, 2019