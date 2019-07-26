TELL CITY – Frances C. "Peg" Pekinpaugh, 93, passed away July 24, 2019, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.
She was born in Tell City, Ind., on April 8, 1926, to the late Sam and Margaret "Maggie" (Rothgerber) Bender. Besides her parents, Peg was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Wayne A. Pekinpaugh in 2014; their son in infancy, David Pekinpaugh; sisters, Betty (Bender) Jenkins, Kate (Bender) Rowe, Evelyn (Bender) Kessner and Bonnie (Bender) Stiles.
Peg was a graduate of Tell City High School and member of St. Paul Catholic Church. A homemaker, she enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing and needlepoint, fishing, word search puzzles and mostly she loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Steve Pekinpaugh of Tell City and Terri Pekinpaugh of Indianapolis; a sister, Mary "Toody" Rust of Tell City; grandchildren, Prudence Hoesli (Jon) of Evansville and Hanna Fortwendel (Phil) of Tell City; her great-grandchildren, Addison, Tanner and Ellerie Hoesli, Sydney and Max Fortwendel and her caregiver of many years, Caroline Horton of Tell City.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. CDT Saturday, July 27, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or Oakwood Resident Activity Fund. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on July 29, 2019