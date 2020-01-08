TELL CITY – Frances M. Allen, 97, formerly of Tell City, passed away Jan. 4, 2020 at Hickory Hill Assisted Living in Hendersonville, Tennessee.
She was born in Evansville on Dec. 27, 1922.
Surviving are her daughter, Joann Walker (Hugh) of Hendersonville, Tenn.; sisters, Emma Dixon and Alice Wright of Tell City; her brothers, Harold "Bobby" Robbins and Charles Robbins of Tell City; her grandchildren, Lisa McCreary, Hugh Everett Walker Jr. and Kristina Wood; great-grandchildren, Stacy Alessio, Austin McCreary, Rett and Samantha Walker, Hudson and Hayden Wood; and two great-great-grandchildren, Allie and Nathan Alessio.
Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 6, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Pastor Paul Alvey officiated. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Jan. 9, 2020