MAGNET – Gary G. James, 75, passed away at his home on Friday, May 24, 2019.

He was born in Perry County on Aug. 9, 1943, to the late Elmer and Hilda (Epple) James. Also preceding him in death was his wife Patsy Gail (Richards) James and a sister, Mary Jo Pruitt.

Gary was a 1961 graduate of Oil Township School. He retired in 2001 from General Electric after 35 years. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Gary enjoyed cooking for his family, especially Sunday morning breakfast and Friday night pizza, spending time with his grandchildren, playing cards, gardening, tending to his cows and being on his tractor on his property.

Surviving are his children, Angie Barnes (Gary) of Magnet, Bobby James (Angie Becker) of Evansville and Billy James of Magnet; a sister, Roberta Williams of Orleans; grandchildren, Brandon Barnes (Felicia), Bradley Barnes (Raina), Travis James (Ashley Aders) and Zachary James; great grandchildren, Haeven, Easton, Madi and Chloe.

Funeral services were Monday, May 27, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. The Rev. Oliver Sanders officiated. Burial followed in St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery.

