Gayle L. Cox
1951 - 2020
TELL CITY – Gayle L. Cox, 69, of Oriole passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
Gayle was born in Tell City on April 13, 1951, to the late Rudy and Hilda (Hahus) Roehm.
Gayle married James Cox on June 21, 1969, who survives her. She enjoyed the outdoors, watching hummingbirds in the summer, flowers and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, James; her children, Kathleen Owen of Freeland, Mich., Michael Cox of Oriole, and Christy (Rusty) Lenard of Oriole; her siblings, Robert Roehm of Louisville, Ky., Thomas (Chrissy) Roehm of Mt. Vernon, and Jim (Judy Sumner) Roehm of Oriole; her grandchildren, Taylor, Trinton, Dakota and Tameka (Anthony); and her great-grandchildren, Braxten, Eastten and Winsten.
In addition to her parents and her stepmother, Deva Roehm, she was preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her, Alvin and Olive Hahus, and an infant brother, Randall Roehm.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with graveside services to follow at St. Augustine Cemetery.
Condolences may be left on line at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Perry County News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
01:30 PM
St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
