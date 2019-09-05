CANNELTON – Gayle L. James, 67, passed away Aug. 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born on Oct., 22, 1951, in Perry County.
She is survived by her children; Greg James (Rhonda) of Hawesville, Ky., and Theresa James of Tell City; sisters, Linda Hicks, Judy Richards, Erma Bryant and Carolyn Hughes of Tell City and Juanita Basham of Bandon; and grandchildren, Emma James, Tesa Bell and Destiny Bell.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel, with burial in Lilly Dale Cemetery. Elder Earl Wayne Miller will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perry County Animal Shelter. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Sept. 5, 2019