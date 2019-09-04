Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva L. Johnson. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

ORIOLE – Geneva L. Johnson, 94, passed away on Aug. 28, 2019, at Harrison Springs Health Campus in Corydon.

She was born in Oriole, Ind., on March 7, 1925, daughter of the late Jesse and Ella (Carmickle) Frakes. She lived in the house in which she was born for her entire life.

Geneva was a 1943 graduate of Oil Township High School. She was united in marriage to Charles E. Johnson upon his return home from World War II. She was a homemaker, except for the years in which she worked at Ken Rad in Tell City during the war. After three years of being employed there, the workers went on strike at the facility and she always stated that she had been on strike ever since.

Strong in her Christian faith, she was a lifelong member of the Oriole United Methodist Church. Upon its closure, she transferred her membership to the Branchville United Methodist Church.

Flower gardens and vegetable gardens were her passion. Under her watchful eye, her son-in-law Dennis, who she loved like a son, helped her maintain her beautiful yard. She loved to read and was an avid bird watcher. A buffet of birdseed was available year-round. Nothing excited her more than to see a bird that she did not recognize. She searched her bird identification manual until she found the species. Any thing political was of great interest to her. A stauncher Republican cannot be found. Driving through the countryside as a sidekick to her daughter was her absolute favorite thing to do.

A loving and caring person, the needs of others always came first, before her own. She was a caretaker to her parents, her husband, and her brother Stanley. She babysat her grandchildren, Brittany and Jesse, until they were of school age.

Her greatest love was her family. No matter how small or large the event, it was the most wonderful thing if her family was with her. A summer evening pastime was sitting on her front porch and watching her great-grandchildren play in the yard.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, and her three brothers, William, Jesse, and Stanley Frakes.

Surviving is her daughter Dee Dea Pekinpaugh (Dennis) of Oriole; two grandchildren, Brittany Edwards (Wesley) and Jesse Pekinpaugh (Sharon), all of Oriole and five great-grandchildren, Cohen, Cason and Crue Edwards and Allie and Wyatt Pekinpaugh.

Per Geneva's request, services will be private. Huber Funeral Home in Tell City is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial was in Walker Cemetery in Branchville. Rev. Bill Reid and Pastor Josh Harris officiated.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walker Cemetery. They may be mailed to Huber Funeral Home at 1139 12th Street, Tell City, IN 47586.

