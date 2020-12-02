1/1
George Glenward "Bub" Powers
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – George Glenward "Bub" Powers, 86, died Nov. 25, 2020, in Asheville, N.C.
George was born in Cannelton on Jan. 31, 1934.
He was a native of Cannelton, where he graduated from high school. He later attended Evansville College and served in the United States Army.
George was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Temple Terrace, Fla., for 37 years.
He was preceded in death by a brother, C.W. Powers.
George is survived by his spouse of 64 years, Joyce Lee (Dutschke) Powers; his daughter, Kim Montini (Mark) of Asheville, N.C.; his son, Keith Powers (Kaysie) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; his grandchildren, Nicole Pitts (Andy) of Charleston, S.C., Mark Montini of Asheville, N.C., Nathan Montini of Asheville, N.C., and Natalie Montini of Asheville, N.C.; and his eight great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved