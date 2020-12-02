ASHEVILLE, N.C. – George Glenward "Bub" Powers, 86, died Nov. 25, 2020, in Asheville, N.C.

George was born in Cannelton on Jan. 31, 1934.

He was a native of Cannelton, where he graduated from high school. He later attended Evansville College and served in the United States Army.

George was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Temple Terrace, Fla., for 37 years.

He was preceded in death by a brother, C.W. Powers.

George is survived by his spouse of 64 years, Joyce Lee (Dutschke) Powers; his daughter, Kim Montini (Mark) of Asheville, N.C.; his son, Keith Powers (Kaysie) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; his grandchildren, Nicole Pitts (Andy) of Charleston, S.C., Mark Montini of Asheville, N.C., Nathan Montini of Asheville, N.C., and Natalie Montini of Asheville, N.C.; and his eight great-grandchildren.

