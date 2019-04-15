TELL CITY – Georgia A. Sumner, 90, passed away April 12, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Rockport.
Born Nov. 15, 1928, in Eureka, Ind., she was the daughter of George Oskins and Maudie (Goodwin) Oskins Kemp. Georgia was a homemaker and she enjoyed animals, children, and spending time outdoors.
Surviving are her nieces, Effie King of Tell City, Kristine "Krissy" Cobb of Lanesville; nephews, Gerald Oskins Jr. and David Green of Tell City; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents; husbands, Charles Bezy, Earl Staples and Robert Sumner; her daughter, Mary C. Bezy; and siblings, Jerry Oskins and Joyce Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Rev. Linda Simpson will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 15, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
Published in Perry County News on Apr. 18, 2019