TELL CITY – Gerald D. "Gary" Evrard, 69, passed away April 10, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

He was born in Tell City, Ind., June 1, 1949, son of the late John Fred and Bernadette (Henze) Evrard. Also preceding him in death were his son, Brian; brother-in-law, Kenny Maxey; and sister-in-law Becky Knieriem.

Gary was a 1967 graduate of Tell City High School, later earning a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from University of Evansville. He was united in marriage to Faye Knieriem on Feb. 15, 1975, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Gary worked for over 35 years at Century Aluminum retiring in 2010. He enjoyed gardening, horses, yard work and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Faye Evrard; daughters, Brandi Labhart (Erik) of Tell City, Amber Stowe (Adam) of Corydon, and Amanda Evrard (Ian Connelly) of Evansville; sisters, Rickey Maxey of Evansville, Tammy Thompson (Jim) of Tell City; brother, Jeff Evrard (Lita) of Eagan, Minn.; his grandchildren, Brayden and Emma Stowe, Kaylee and Carlee Evrard, and another grandchild due in July, and Jackson and Alivia Labhart.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. CDT Saturday, April 13, at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Rev. Thomas G. Sengole will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.

www.huberfuneralhome.net. Funeral Home Huber Funeral Home

1139 Twelfth Street

Tell City , IN 47586

(812) 547-2251 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Perry County News on Apr. 15, 2019

