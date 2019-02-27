Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Brown. View Sign

TROY – Geraldine Brown, 77, passed away Feb. 26, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh.

She was born in Tell City, Ind., April 7, 1941, to the late Albert and Marjorie (Jones) Genet.

Geraldine enjoyed cooking, cross stitch and her dog, Weenie.

Surviving are her children, Kelvin Brown (Michelle), Kent Brown, Kemual Brown (Dina), Kenny Brown, all of Troy, Kevin Brown (Sandy) of Sommerville, LaVerne Schuetz (Steve) of Evansville and Christine Brown (Donnie Brawner) of Boonville; her aunt, Donna Rae Pekau of Mesa, Ariz.; her 15 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death was her parents and a brother, Albert Lee Genet.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. CST Saturday, March 2, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Bristow. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Luke Waugh will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.

1139 Twelfth Street

Tell City , IN 47586

(812) 547-2251 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Perry County News on Mar. 4, 2019

