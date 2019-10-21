Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda F. Etienne. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Glenda F. Etienne, 83, passed away Oct. 17, 2019, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Mount Pleasant, Indiana on Feb. 25, 1936, daughter of the late Noble C. Sprinkle, Sr. and Anna R. (Hardesty) Sprinkle. Also preceding her in death were her husband of 59 years, Casper "John" Etienne in 2015; a sister in infancy, Joyce Ruth Sprinkle and brothers, Bill Sprinkle and Noble Sprinkle, Jr.

Glenda was a 1954 graduate of Tell City High School. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and had been a past leader for 4-H. Glenda enjoyed sewing, reading, baking, canning and freezing from her garden and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Randy Etienne (Barbara) of Tell City, Denny Etienne of Tell City, Susan King (Kevin) of Derby, Sarah Wheatley (Jim) of Tell City and Scott Etienne (Kenlee) of Cornville, Ariz.; grandchildren, Amie Kucy (Tom), Bryan Etienne, Jeffrey Etienne (Marie) and Jordan Etienne, Trevor and Lucas King, Dane Wheatley (Emily), Katie Wheatley and Trent Wheatley (Amber) and great-grandchildren, Blake and Bryce Kucy, and Owen, Jackson and Mason Wheatley.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Monday 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Cemetery or St. Paul Catholic Church.

Published in Perry County News on Oct. 21, 2019

