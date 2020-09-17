1/1
Glenn Robert Huebschmann
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Glenn Robert Huebschmann, 78, passed away in Hospice, Aug 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.
He was born to the late Harry and Elsie (Stein) Huebschmann May 4, 1942. A 1960 graduate of Tell City High School, Glenn earned his bachelors and masters degrees from University of Evansville and was a teacher for his entire career, retiring from Houston Independent School District.
Glenn was an avid hunter and fisherman who won several trophies hunting deer with crossbows and muzzle loaders. He was skilled in customizing guns, enjoyed playing euchre and spent much time rebuilding cars, especially 1960's MOPARs.
Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Elsie (Stein) Huebschmann and sister, Dr. Joan Huebschmann, M.D.
Surviving are his loving wife, Marge (Moreland) of 56 years; daughters, Lisa (Bryan) Goeppner, Kim Wilhite (John Krausslach) and son, Rob Huebschmann; and brother, Ray (Elinor) Huebschmann. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Heather (Blake) Hart, Stephanie (Bret) Collins, Nick Goeppner, Jordan Marie (Ronnie) White, Paige Wilhite and Amanda Wilhite; and his seven great-grandchildren, Carly, Harper and Roman Hart, Athira Steelman, Ronnie White Jr., Isabella White and Stella Rose Olivera.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved