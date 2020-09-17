JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Glenn Robert Huebschmann, 78, passed away in Hospice, Aug 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born to the late Harry and Elsie (Stein) Huebschmann May 4, 1942. A 1960 graduate of Tell City High School, Glenn earned his bachelors and masters degrees from University of Evansville and was a teacher for his entire career, retiring from Houston Independent School District.

Glenn was an avid hunter and fisherman who won several trophies hunting deer with crossbows and muzzle loaders. He was skilled in customizing guns, enjoyed playing euchre and spent much time rebuilding cars, especially 1960's MOPARs.

Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Elsie (Stein) Huebschmann and sister, Dr. Joan Huebschmann, M.D.

Surviving are his loving wife, Marge (Moreland) of 56 years; daughters, Lisa (Bryan) Goeppner, Kim Wilhite (John Krausslach) and son, Rob Huebschmann; and brother, Ray (Elinor) Huebschmann. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Heather (Blake) Hart, Stephanie (Bret) Collins, Nick Goeppner, Jordan Marie (Ronnie) White, Paige Wilhite and Amanda Wilhite; and his seven great-grandchildren, Carly, Harper and Roman Hart, Athira Steelman, Ronnie White Jr., Isabella White and Stella Rose Olivera.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

