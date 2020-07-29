TELL CITY – Glenward F. "Glen" Kieser, 86, passed away on July 26, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was born in Cannelton on Feb. 19, 1934, son of the late Orville and Jamie Thelma (Coon) Kieser. Also preceding him in death was his first wife, Edna (Ferrell) Kieser; second wife, Linda (Haney) Kieser; grandson, Matt Wicker; a brother, Ronnie Kieser; and sister, Thelma Thompson.
After graduation, Glen joined the Army, serving in Frankfurt, Germany, where he served with the military police. After his years in the service, he returned home, working in the woodworking plants in Tell City. He later went to work for Aleris, where he retired as a maintenance supervisor.
Glen was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. He enjoyed camping and helping people when he was able, and enjoyed visiting with friends. He will be remembered for his wit and pleasant personality.
Surviving are his daughter, Karen Wicker (Glenn); his granddaughters, Kimberly LaGrange (Barry) and Amity Wicker; granddaughter-in-law, Connie Wicker; great-grandchildren, Austin and Sierra Schaad, Noah Wells and Brittany Wicker; several nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, who all had a special place for Glen in their hearts; and also his special cousins.
The family will have private services with burial in St. Augustine Cemetery. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church in the form of a Mass or Perry County Humane Society.
