CANNELTON – Glenward G. "Bub" Poehlein, 67, passed away Sept. 3, 2019.
He was born on April 26, 1952, in Perry County, son of the late Charles and Elsie Marie (Sommer) Poehlein. Also preceding him in death was a sister, Brenda Lea Poehlein, in infancy.
Bub retired as a truck driver for Can-Clay and had worked at Schwab Safe and Blum's Sawmill. He was a stock car driver, enjoying demolition derby's, fishing, mud bogs, deer hunting and his "granddog" Brody.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary Jane (Wilson) Poehlein; children, Mendy Poehlein of Stanton, Ky., Tracy Harper (Brad) of Tell City and Dawn King of Cannelton; sister, Charlotte Malone (John) of Tell City; grandchildren, Wade Stone, Jeff Harper (Crystal), Courtney Harper and Kayla King; great-grandchildren, Kaydein Harper, Savannah Linne and Sydnee Gogel.
Visitation will be from 2 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perry County . Messages of condolence may be sent to www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Sept. 5, 2019