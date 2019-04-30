TELL CITY – Gloria D. Litherland, 74, passed away April 26, 2019, at her home in Winslow.
She was born in Perry County Dec. 13, 1944, daughter of Arthur Burns and Alice (Knott) Brock. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Litherland Sr., and her father.
Gloria worked at Commercial Filters and enjoyed crocheting and working puzzles.
She is survived by her mother, Alice Brock of Boonville; children, Dana Truitt (Mike) of Winslow, Donald Litherland Jr. (Debbie) of Tell City and David Litherland (Tammy) of Grandview; sisters, Joan Reed of Indianapolis and Kay Chenault of Chicago; and granddaughter, Whitney Litherland.
Funeral services will be private. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel is handling her arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on May 2, 2019