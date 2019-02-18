TELL CITY – Gregory A. "Greg" Scott, 45, of Jasper, formerly of Tell City, passed away Feb. 15, 2019, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care in Jasper.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory A. "Greg" Scott.
He was born in Tell City, Ind., on July 16, 1973. Greg was united in marriage on June 30, 2009, to the former Amanda Brooks. He had worked at Greif Brothers in Ferdinand. He enjoyed working on cars, motorcycles and anything with wheels, music, being outdoors and he loved spending time with his children, family and his dogs, Cato, Gizmo and Gadget. Greg was known for his generosity in helping others, even after his death, as he was an organ donor.
Surviving is his wife, Amanda Scott of Jasper; children, Jacob Scott of Tell City, Joshua Allen Lee Scott of Adeline, Australia, Jade Johnson of Petersburg, Jeremiah and Joshua Johnson, both of Jasper; his mother, Linda (Leimgruber) Clark of Jasper; sisters, Miranda Hess, Sandy James, Vicki Blake, all of Tell City, Rose Scott of Jasper and April Neal of Hardinsburg, Ky.; his brothers, James and Ronnie Scott of Cannelton and Steve Scott of Bristow.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses. Condolences can be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
Published in Perry County News on Feb. 21, 2019