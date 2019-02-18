Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory A. "Greg" Scott. View Sign

TELL CITY – Gregory A. "Greg" Scott, 45, of Jasper, formerly of Tell City, passed away Feb. 15, 2019, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care in Jasper.

He was born in Tell City, Ind., on July 16, 1973. Greg was united in marriage on June 30, 2009, to the former Amanda Brooks. He had worked at Greif Brothers in Ferdinand. He enjoyed working on cars, motorcycles and anything with wheels, music, being outdoors and he loved spending time with his children, family and his dogs, Cato, Gizmo and Gadget. Greg was known for his generosity in helping others, even after his death, as he was an organ donor.

Surviving is his wife, Amanda Scott of Jasper; children, Jacob Scott of Tell City, Joshua Allen Lee Scott of Adeline, Australia, Jade Johnson of Petersburg, Jeremiah and Joshua Johnson, both of Jasper; his mother, Linda (Leimgruber) Clark of Jasper; sisters, Miranda Hess, Sandy James, Vicki Blake, all of Tell City, Rose Scott of Jasper and April Neal of Hardinsburg, Ky.; his brothers, James and Ronnie Scott of Cannelton and Steve Scott of Bristow.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses. Condolences can be left at TELL CITY – Gregory A. "Greg" Scott, 45, of Jasper, formerly of Tell City, passed away Feb. 15, 2019, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care in Jasper.He was born in Tell City, Ind., on July 16, 1973. Greg was united in marriage on June 30, 2009, to the former Amanda Brooks. He had worked at Greif Brothers in Ferdinand. He enjoyed working on cars, motorcycles and anything with wheels, music, being outdoors and he loved spending time with his children, family and his dogs, Cato, Gizmo and Gadget. Greg was known for his generosity in helping others, even after his death, as he was an organ donor.Surviving is his wife, Amanda Scott of Jasper; children, Jacob Scott of Tell City, Joshua Allen Lee Scott of Adeline, Australia, Jade Johnson of Petersburg, Jeremiah and Joshua Johnson, both of Jasper; his mother, Linda (Leimgruber) Clark of Jasper; sisters, Miranda Hess, Sandy James, Vicki Blake, all of Tell City, Rose Scott of Jasper and April Neal of Hardinsburg, Ky.; his brothers, James and Ronnie Scott of Cannelton and Steve Scott of Bristow.Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses. Condolences can be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net. Funeral Home Huber Funeral Home

1139 Twelfth Street

Tell City , IN 47586

(812) 547-2251 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Perry County News on Feb. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Perry County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close