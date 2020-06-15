TOBINSPORT – Gregory Kyle Krawciw, 30, passed away May 29, 2020, in Albuquerque, N.M.
He was born at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas, on October 9, 1989, to Lagina (Boiles) and Andrew Krawciw.
Kyle was first and foremost an incredible son, grandson, brother and friend. He had a kind spirit who reached out to others and showed great compassion and generosity.
As a child, Kyle was exercising his imagination and a love of learning; if he was awake, he was working hard at his vocation! He was always creating stories, drawing intricate maps or mazes. He was meticulous and focused in his work as it was obvious in his later years with his writing, painting and programming. Kyle immersed himself in all that he loved and found interesting.
Kyle loved to travel, explore and especially enjoyed the outdoors. His travel began early in life as he lived in Texas, Arizona, experienced the white sands of New Mexico and the pebble beaches of England. As an adult, enjoying the outdoors as he did, he spent enormous amounts of time rock climbing, hiking and camping. Kyle enjoyed lots of activities with family to include seeing the Grand Canyon, flying a Cessna, hiking on Mount Lemmon, getting his scuba certification, diving in the Florida Keys and a trip to Bangkok, Thailand, to visit Uncle Paul.
Kyle was an exceptional writer, poet and thought deeply about world issues. During his formal education, he wrote many works on humanitarian problems of today. He had an extremely creative mind and loved to draw and paint. He would create elaborate computer games for friends to enjoy, creating original characters with his pen and ink and watercolor paints, along with maps and intricate detail of buildings and mazes. He had an appreciation for music and loved to play guitar. He also enjoyed cooking and had a flair and joy for cooking spicy foods as well as being a vegetarian. Kyle was vibrant and humorous and who loved to make people smile.
A 2008 graduate of Perry Central High School. He continued his education at Purdue University, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in philosophy with a minor in religious studies, in addition to focus on art. He was also a graduate of Bellevue University with a Master of Science in international security and intelligence studies.
Kyle served as an explosive ordnance disposal specialist in the U.S. Army from February, 2013, until October, 2019. During his time in service he traveled extensively and completed basic training at Fort Leonard-Wood, Mo., EOD Training at Eglin AFB, Fla. (top graduate), was selected for WMD Team in Albuquerque, where he served in the 21st Ordnance Company (EOD)(WMD) for over five years. During his tenure in the 21st, he successfully completed nine training courses to include air assault, mountain warfare and combat life saver certifications. Kyle's rank upon leaving the service was Sergeant, with a senior explosive ordnance disposal rating. He received two Army Commendation Medals and an Army Achievement Medal. A highlight of his service was being chosen to represent his unit as part of a two-man EOD team on the national level and won top team. He received two Army Good Conduct Medals and Expert Marksmanship Badge with Carbine Bar and Expert Marksmanship Badge with Pistol Bar.
Following Kyle's time in service, he became a graduate of Carrington College-Albuquerque in Massage Therapy where he pursued his passion for helping others. He hoped to help other professional and tactical athletes with injury related issues.
Kyle was a strong advocate for sustainable business and lifestyle choices that are respectful of all people, communities and the environment. He was deeply loved and highly respected. His strong presence, kind spirit and love of family and friends will be deeply missed.
Surviving are his parents, Dr. Mark and Lagina Winders of Corydon, and Andrew and Samantha Krawciw of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; brothers and sisters, Elijah Krawciw, Olivia, Ilyssa and Liam Gogel, and Ben and Daniel Krawciw; his grandparents, Ret MG Nicholas and Christine Krawciw of Fort Belvoir, Va., and Johnnie and Imogene Voyles of Port Charlotte, Fla.; aunts and uncles, Alex and Matt Levin, Paul and Kristin Krawciw, Greg Boiles and Ellen Schecter, and Erica Fischer and Andrea Gogel; along with ten cousins.
Preceding him in death were his grandfather, John William "Bill" Boiles and great-grandmothers, (Babusya) Stefa Kwasowska and (Babusya) Neolia Krawciw.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Rev. Paul Alvey will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Simons Cemetery, Tobinsport, where there will be full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clayton Harris Memorial United Methodist Church in Tobinsport.
Share your memories of Kyle with the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
He was born at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas, on October 9, 1989, to Lagina (Boiles) and Andrew Krawciw.
Kyle was first and foremost an incredible son, grandson, brother and friend. He had a kind spirit who reached out to others and showed great compassion and generosity.
As a child, Kyle was exercising his imagination and a love of learning; if he was awake, he was working hard at his vocation! He was always creating stories, drawing intricate maps or mazes. He was meticulous and focused in his work as it was obvious in his later years with his writing, painting and programming. Kyle immersed himself in all that he loved and found interesting.
Kyle loved to travel, explore and especially enjoyed the outdoors. His travel began early in life as he lived in Texas, Arizona, experienced the white sands of New Mexico and the pebble beaches of England. As an adult, enjoying the outdoors as he did, he spent enormous amounts of time rock climbing, hiking and camping. Kyle enjoyed lots of activities with family to include seeing the Grand Canyon, flying a Cessna, hiking on Mount Lemmon, getting his scuba certification, diving in the Florida Keys and a trip to Bangkok, Thailand, to visit Uncle Paul.
Kyle was an exceptional writer, poet and thought deeply about world issues. During his formal education, he wrote many works on humanitarian problems of today. He had an extremely creative mind and loved to draw and paint. He would create elaborate computer games for friends to enjoy, creating original characters with his pen and ink and watercolor paints, along with maps and intricate detail of buildings and mazes. He had an appreciation for music and loved to play guitar. He also enjoyed cooking and had a flair and joy for cooking spicy foods as well as being a vegetarian. Kyle was vibrant and humorous and who loved to make people smile.
A 2008 graduate of Perry Central High School. He continued his education at Purdue University, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in philosophy with a minor in religious studies, in addition to focus on art. He was also a graduate of Bellevue University with a Master of Science in international security and intelligence studies.
Kyle served as an explosive ordnance disposal specialist in the U.S. Army from February, 2013, until October, 2019. During his time in service he traveled extensively and completed basic training at Fort Leonard-Wood, Mo., EOD Training at Eglin AFB, Fla. (top graduate), was selected for WMD Team in Albuquerque, where he served in the 21st Ordnance Company (EOD)(WMD) for over five years. During his tenure in the 21st, he successfully completed nine training courses to include air assault, mountain warfare and combat life saver certifications. Kyle's rank upon leaving the service was Sergeant, with a senior explosive ordnance disposal rating. He received two Army Commendation Medals and an Army Achievement Medal. A highlight of his service was being chosen to represent his unit as part of a two-man EOD team on the national level and won top team. He received two Army Good Conduct Medals and Expert Marksmanship Badge with Carbine Bar and Expert Marksmanship Badge with Pistol Bar.
Following Kyle's time in service, he became a graduate of Carrington College-Albuquerque in Massage Therapy where he pursued his passion for helping others. He hoped to help other professional and tactical athletes with injury related issues.
Kyle was a strong advocate for sustainable business and lifestyle choices that are respectful of all people, communities and the environment. He was deeply loved and highly respected. His strong presence, kind spirit and love of family and friends will be deeply missed.
Surviving are his parents, Dr. Mark and Lagina Winders of Corydon, and Andrew and Samantha Krawciw of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; brothers and sisters, Elijah Krawciw, Olivia, Ilyssa and Liam Gogel, and Ben and Daniel Krawciw; his grandparents, Ret MG Nicholas and Christine Krawciw of Fort Belvoir, Va., and Johnnie and Imogene Voyles of Port Charlotte, Fla.; aunts and uncles, Alex and Matt Levin, Paul and Kristin Krawciw, Greg Boiles and Ellen Schecter, and Erica Fischer and Andrea Gogel; along with ten cousins.
Preceding him in death were his grandfather, John William "Bill" Boiles and great-grandmothers, (Babusya) Stefa Kwasowska and (Babusya) Neolia Krawciw.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Rev. Paul Alvey will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Simons Cemetery, Tobinsport, where there will be full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clayton Harris Memorial United Methodist Church in Tobinsport.
Share your memories of Kyle with the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.