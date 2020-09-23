1/1
Hargis L. "Duke" Williams
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hargis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Hargis L. "Duke" Williams, 84, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home.
Born Feb. 27, 1936, in Tell City, he was the son of the late Norman and Hettie Colligon Williams. Duke enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and playing Euchre. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Mary; sons, Michael (Shaun) Williams of Tell City, Todd (Jennifer) Simpson of Cannelton, and Tommy (Cheryl) Simpson of Tell City; daughters, Kelly Louden of Madisonville, Ky., Sonya Anderson of Owensboro, Ky.; his 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Toby Nugent and Terry Alvey; daughters, Cathy Howell and Tina Simpson; and siblings, Norman "Buster" Williams, Barbara Ballis, Patty Brown and Betty Rothgerber.
Services were Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with military honors. Burial was in Lilly Dale Cemetery.
Memorial may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
clarence pannett
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved