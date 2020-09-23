TELL CITY – Hargis L. "Duke" Williams, 84, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home.
Born Feb. 27, 1936, in Tell City, he was the son of the late Norman and Hettie Colligon Williams. Duke enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and playing Euchre. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Mary; sons, Michael (Shaun) Williams of Tell City, Todd (Jennifer) Simpson of Cannelton, and Tommy (Cheryl) Simpson of Tell City; daughters, Kelly Louden of Madisonville, Ky., Sonya Anderson of Owensboro, Ky.; his 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Toby Nugent and Terry Alvey; daughters, Cathy Howell and Tina Simpson; and siblings, Norman "Buster" Williams, Barbara Ballis, Patty Brown and Betty Rothgerber.
Services were Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with military honors. Burial was in Lilly Dale Cemetery.
Memorial may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.