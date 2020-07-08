LAFAYETTE – Harold D Hammack, 78, of rural Lafayette, passed away on July 1, 2020, at 12:15 a.m. in the IU Hospital Hospice Care in Lafayette.
Harold was born in Cannelton in a log cabin on April 21, 1942. He was the son of Jesse and Amanda (Cook) Hammack. Upon graduation from Cannelton High School, he served in the United States Army stationed in Greenland under the ice cap as PayMaster.
Harold married Marilyn Reichart on December 26, 1990. They enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the US and internationally. Together, they shared a love for cooking, gardening, antiquing, card playing and caring for others. The two spent very little time apart. In later years, they wintered in their home in Naples, Fla.
Harold retired from Dayco/Swan in Bucyrus, Ohio, as Purchasing Manager. He was a certified member of the ISM Institute for Supply Management and APICS. He also served on the Crawford County Boys and Girls Club board of directors and the United Way.
Harold will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife and three children, Stacy (Kevin) Lee of Minneapolis, Minn., Denise (Robert) Marshall of Wildwood, Mo., Gregory (Beth) Collins of West Chester, Ohio; his grandchildren, whom he cherished, are Hannah, Mark, David, Rachael, Olivia, Abby and Nicholas; and he is also survived by many nieces and nephews in the Tell City area.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Greg; five brothers, Ed, Ernest, Paul, Jesse and Tom Hammack; and four sisters, Irene Alvin, Erma Leah Sommer, Bertha Bryant and Margie who died in infancy.
Harold was a big supporter of Purdue athletics, having been a member of the John Purdue Club, Shively Club and was a Purdue men's and women's basketball season ticket holder. But, it was just as thrilling to him to travel around the country watching a variety of sports from preschool to college games, as long as he was cheering for his grandchildren.
Graveside services with military honors will be held on Tuesday, July 7, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Faith at the Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Beehive Homes for their wonderful and loving care of Harold.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
.
Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.