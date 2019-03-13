Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold "Dick" Sallee. View Sign

TELL CITY – Harold "Dick" Sallee, 87, passed away March 11, 2019, at the Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City.

Born Nov. 15, 1931, in Buddha, Ind., he was the son of William and Lorene (Starr) Sallee. He married Carol (Magnotta) Sallee on Oct. 24, 2003. Dick was a heavy equipment operator for Local 181 Operating Engineers and was a 60-year member. He served in the Army National Guard from 1951-1953 and was a past member of the Moose, American Legion, Hoosier Heights Country Club and current member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; his son, Brent Sallee (Leigh) of Owensboro, Ky.; his stepdaughters, Shelia Ferguson (David) of Tell City, and Jacqueline Walburn of Middleport, Ohio; his sister, June Waldon of Bedford; and three step-grandchildren, Shane Ferguson (Kathlene), Jordan Biever, and Kelly Biever.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his daughter, Kimberly, and his brothers, Jack and Robert.

In accordance with Dick's wishes, cremation was chosen. There will be a private service at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul Catholic Church or to Kindred Hospice.

Condolences may be left online at TELL CITY – Harold "Dick" Sallee, 87, passed away March 11, 2019, at the Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City.Born Nov. 15, 1931, in Buddha, Ind., he was the son of William and Lorene (Starr) Sallee. He married Carol (Magnotta) Sallee on Oct. 24, 2003. Dick was a heavy equipment operator for Local 181 Operating Engineers and was a 60-year member. He served in the Army National Guard from 1951-1953 and was a past member of the Moose, American Legion, Hoosier Heights Country Club and current member of St. Paul Catholic Church.Survivors include his wife, Carol; his son, Brent Sallee (Leigh) of Owensboro, Ky.; his stepdaughters, Shelia Ferguson (David) of Tell City, and Jacqueline Walburn of Middleport, Ohio; his sister, June Waldon of Bedford; and three step-grandchildren, Shane Ferguson (Kathlene), Jordan Biever, and Kelly Biever.Preceding him in death are his parents; his daughter, Kimberly, and his brothers, Jack and Robert.In accordance with Dick's wishes, cremation was chosen. There will be a private service at a later date.Memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul Catholic Church or to Kindred Hospice.Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home

920 10Th St

Tell City , IN 47586

(812) 547-2511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Perry County News on Mar. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Perry County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close