TELL CITY – Harold "Dick" Sallee, 87, passed away March 11, 2019, at the Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City.
Born Nov. 15, 1931, in Buddha, Ind., he was the son of William and Lorene (Starr) Sallee. He married Carol (Magnotta) Sallee on Oct. 24, 2003. Dick was a heavy equipment operator for Local 181 Operating Engineers and was a 60-year member. He served in the Army National Guard from 1951-1953 and was a past member of the Moose, American Legion, Hoosier Heights Country Club and current member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; his son, Brent Sallee (Leigh) of Owensboro, Ky.; his stepdaughters, Shelia Ferguson (David) of Tell City, and Jacqueline Walburn of Middleport, Ohio; his sister, June Waldon of Bedford; and three step-grandchildren, Shane Ferguson (Kathlene), Jordan Biever, and Kelly Biever.
Preceding him in death are his parents; his daughter, Kimberly, and his brothers, Jack and Robert.
In accordance with Dick's wishes, cremation was chosen. There will be a private service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul Catholic Church or to Kindred Hospice.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 14, 2019