Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry K. Coultas. View Sign

GATCHEL – Harry K. Coultas, 81, passed away March 12, 2019, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport, Ky.

He was born in Gatchel, Ind., on May 31, 1937, to the late Margaret Verona (Sandage) and Charles M. Coultas Sr. Also preceding him in death were brothers, Charles M. Coultas Jr. and Doyle Coultas.

Brother Harry was a 1955 graduate of Tell City High School and attended South Eastern Christian College in Winchester, Ky. He was united in marriage on June 12, 1960, to the former Kate Middleton, who survives. Brother Harry was a member of The Church of Christ. A minister all his life, his congregations included, Sulphur, La., Rosspoint, Ky., Lilly Dale Church of Christ, Gatchel, Linton, Mackville, Ky., Turkey Creek, La., and retiring back at Rosspoint, Ky. Brother Harry enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Surviving is his wife of nearly 60 years, Kate Coultas, Lewisport, Ky.; his sons, Keith Coultas (Lonnie Fields) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kevin Coultas (Markita) of Cannelton, and Kenneth Coultas (Sally), Lawrenceburg, Tenn.; sisters, Lena Wittman of Tell City and Bonnie Welch, Nashville, Tenn.; his brother, Wilbur Coultas Sr of Tell City; his grandchildren, Ian Coultas, Evan Coultas, Ashley Coultas Stewart and Katy Coultas; four great-grandchildren, Charlee and Domonic Stewart, Lexi Wood and Ryleigh Coultas.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. CDT at Lilly Dale Church of Christ. Brother Ray Naugle, Brother Randy Coultas and Brother Eddie Olberding will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel and Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lilly Dale Church of Christ Cemetery Fund.

Condolences may be left at GATCHEL – Harry K. Coultas, 81, passed away March 12, 2019, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport, Ky.He was born in Gatchel, Ind., on May 31, 1937, to the late Margaret Verona (Sandage) and Charles M. Coultas Sr. Also preceding him in death were brothers, Charles M. Coultas Jr. and Doyle Coultas.Brother Harry was a 1955 graduate of Tell City High School and attended South Eastern Christian College in Winchester, Ky. He was united in marriage on June 12, 1960, to the former Kate Middleton, who survives. Brother Harry was a member of The Church of Christ. A minister all his life, his congregations included, Sulphur, La., Rosspoint, Ky., Lilly Dale Church of Christ, Gatchel, Linton, Mackville, Ky., Turkey Creek, La., and retiring back at Rosspoint, Ky. Brother Harry enjoyed fishing and gardening.Surviving is his wife of nearly 60 years, Kate Coultas, Lewisport, Ky.; his sons, Keith Coultas (Lonnie Fields) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kevin Coultas (Markita) of Cannelton, and Kenneth Coultas (Sally), Lawrenceburg, Tenn.; sisters, Lena Wittman of Tell City and Bonnie Welch, Nashville, Tenn.; his brother, Wilbur Coultas Sr of Tell City; his grandchildren, Ian Coultas, Evan Coultas, Ashley Coultas Stewart and Katy Coultas; four great-grandchildren, Charlee and Domonic Stewart, Lexi Wood and Ryleigh Coultas.Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. CDT at Lilly Dale Church of Christ. Brother Ray Naugle, Brother Randy Coultas and Brother Eddie Olberding will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel and Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.Memorial contributions may be made to Lilly Dale Church of Christ Cemetery Fund.Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net. Funeral Home Huber Funeral Home

1139 Twelfth Street

Tell City , IN 47586

(812) 547-2251 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Perry County News on Mar. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Perry County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close