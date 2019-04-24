TELL CITY – Hazel L. Polk, 99, passed away April 22, 2019, at Oakwood Health Campus.
She was born in Tell City on March 7, 1920, to the late William and Henrietta (Daum) Chapple. Also preceding her in death were her first husband, Jesse Edward Stith, who was killed in World War II, and her second husband, Robert Owen Polk, nephew, Russell Stith, and sisters, Alice Harrison, Evelyn Reed and Ruth in infancy.
Hazel was a member of Clayton Harris Memorial Methodist Church in Tobinsport. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and researching genealogy.
Surviving are nieces and nephews, Richard Sanders of Ellettsville, Joan Fetz (David) of Salem, Berta Browder (Clarence) of Louisville, Ky., Lynda Corley (Jerry) of Cannelton, and Janet Spencer (Lynn) of Grandview and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Pastor Ann Skiba will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Apr. 25, 2019