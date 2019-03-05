TELL CITY – Hazel (McKim) McFarland, 98, passed away on March 4, 2019, in Evansville, where she resided.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel (McKim) McFarland.
She was born in Bristow on Oct. 10, 1920, to the late James T. and Marguerite Emma (Harbaville) McKim. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Everett "Morris" McFarland and a sister, Marie Williams.
While living in Perry County, Hazel attended Gospel Tabernacle Church and later Bethel Church in Evansville.
Hazel worked for many years at General Electric and retired from Evansville Christian School. She liked to garden, quilt, sew and crotchet.
She is survived by her son, Thomas M. "Tom" McFarland (Denice) of Henderson, Ky.; daughter, Iris Dixon (Marion) of Richland; her grandchildren, Jennifer Day, Shannon McCann, Chris Dixon (Colleen), Thomas J. McFarland (Connie), Natalie Lancaster (Richard); her great-grandchildren, Rebekah Day, Taylor Day (Chelsea), Travis Day (Hailey), Nicholas Shetler, Caroline Shetler, Jeffrey Shetler (Adrienne), Edward and Patrick Dixon, Emma, Gabriel and Samuel McFarland and Anna, Ryan and Paisley Lancaster; and her great-grandchildren, Blake Shetler, Felix Shetler, Caroline Wilcyzenski, Savannah and Ralynne Day and Wyatt Pollack.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. CST on Thursday, March 7, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, with burial in Upper Beard Cemetery near Bristow. Rev. Dea Goad will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Upper Beard Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 7, 2019