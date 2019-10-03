TELL CITY – Helen I. Beard, 92, passed away Sept. 28, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born in Rome, Indiana, on April 16, 1927, to the late Archie Wallace and Irene Dallas (Masterson) Bryant. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Greg Beard and brothers, Jim, Archie, Ivan, Vernon, and Ronald Bryant.
Helen was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. A homemaker for most of her life, she had worked at General Electric for 20 years, retiring in 1975 and she and her husband, Greg, had owned and operated the Sportsman Inn, formerly in Tell City. She enjoyed her pet cockatoos and reading.
Surviving is her daughter Barbara Wiley (Roger Wood) of Owensboro, Ky.; a niece whom she raised, Verna Beard of Lewisport, Ky; brothers, Donald Bryant (Linda) of Rome, Wally Bryant of Grandview, Gary Bryant (Pat) of Vulcan, Mich., and Larry Bryant (Catherine) of Rome; grandchildren, Jimmy Wiley (Kristin) of Zionsville and David Wiley (Catherine) of Middlesboro, Ky.; a great-granddaughter, Sophie Wiley; Roger's son, Kevin Hoosier of Owensboro, and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Father Tony Hollowell officiated. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel handled arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
