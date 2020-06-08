Hilary Pete Hessig
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hilary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DALE – Hilary Pete Hessig, 81, passed away June 3, 2020, in Dale. He was born in Evanston
A Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, June 6, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish/St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. John's Chrysostom Church Cemetery in New Boston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved