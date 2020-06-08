DALE – Hilary Pete Hessig, 81, passed away June 3, 2020, in Dale. He was born in Evanston
A Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, June 6, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish/St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. John's Chrysostom Church Cemetery in New Boston.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.