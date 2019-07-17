Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hiram Eull "Wally" Wallace. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Greenwood Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



His wife, precious and beloved Christine, was the epitome of a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Extraordinarily bright and talented, she enjoyed reading, antiquing, cooking and innumerable crafts and community activities. Christine preceded Wally in death just over five years ago and now Wally's often-expressed longing to join Christine with the Lord has been graciously granted.

They married Dec. 30, 1949, while attending Purdue University and made many dear, life-long friends throughout the state during Wally's distinguished career with the Extension Service.

TELL CITY – Hiram Eull "Wally" Wallace, 91, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 27, 2018. This gifted and beloved gentleman was a shining example of a loving patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and cherished friend to so many. Wally leaves behind a legacy of selfless character, integrity, courage, fairness, generosity and remarkable service to the community.

Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Geneva Wallace; his brother-in-law Robert V. Held and wife Peggy; his nephew Lehman Wallace and wife Judy; his son Daniel S. Wallace and wife June; his son Richard A. Wallace; four grandchildren, Michelle Wallace McCabe (Kelly), Dr. Julia Wallace Harris (Dr. Eric), Melissa Wallace Willard (Pete), and Benjamin Wallace (Heather); he also leaves seven great-grandchildren, Ashley McCabe Bartlett (Jeff), K.J. and Kiernan McCabe, and Charlotte, Susanna, Elizabeth and Katherine Harris.

Wally and Christine resided in numerous Indiana communities but most often in southern Indiana. Their wishes to be interred in Tell City are being honored with a celebration of life interment memorial for both Wally and Christine on Saturday, July 20, at the Greenwood Cemetery at 11 a.m. CDT followed immediately by a reception at the Patio restaurant from noon to 2 p.m.

Published in Perry County News on July 18, 2019

