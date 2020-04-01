Guest Book View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Holly Lynn Clark, 40, peacefully passed away, unexpectedly at her home, on March 26, 2020 of natural causes.

She was born in Donelson, Tennessee on September 17, 1979.

Holly was a 1997 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and Western Kentucky University. She obtained her Master's degree in Education and was an outstanding 4th grade teacher at Perry Central Elementary School. Holly fiercely taught, loved and advocated for the students in her charge. Every child passed through her door only after a special handshake or hug from the teacher they knew and loved and believed in them. Holly's influence on those children, her teaching team, and her school will be felt for generations to come.

Holly was her kids' biggest fan. She rarely, if ever, missed Abby cheering or Gage playing sports. She was a "Mama Bear" in every sense of the saying. Holly liked to shop, often going with a group of her dear friends. She had her own website, Country Chic where she sold KEEP Collective Jewelry. She was lover of all sports, including Indianapolis Colts Football (especially the Peyton Manning years), she loved her dogs, Bailey and Jackson, attended Crossroads Church and was very active with the Angel Program through Perry Central Schools.

Holly never met a stranger. She was friendly, had a contagious smile, so generous and oh, so sassy with a great sense of humor. She was fun loving and will be missed by so many.

Surviving is her husband of 17 years, Joshua Clark, Tell City; their children, Abby and Gage Clark; her mother, Ginger (Howell) Alvey (Paul), Tell City; her father, Jackie Finley, Jr. (Brigitte), Mt. Juliet, TN; grandmothers, Starr Howell and Naomi Finley, both of Mt. Juliet, TN; sisters; Amanda Hinton ( Cody), Tell City and April Alvey, Murfreesboro, TN and nieces, Claire Hughes, Briar and Kline Hinton and Kinslee and Anslee.

Preceding her in death was her beloved grandfathers, Horace "Pop" Howell and Jackie Lynn Finley, Sr.

Because of current state mandates, services will be private with burial in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens in Tennessee. Because Holly was loved by so many, the family will announce A Celebration of Life and Resurrection Service at a later time when state mandates are lifted. Until then, please leave a memory or a condolence for the family at

